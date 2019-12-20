Global  

CAA protests Section 144 imposed in 12 of 14 stations of North East Delhi

CAA protests Section 144 imposed in 12 of 14 stations of North East Delhi
newsclickin

NewsClick Despite opposing the CAA in Parliament, the Congress-ruled state has imposed internet restrictions in various distr… https://t.co/l6VlRSjtzw 11 minutes ago

TripuraPMC

Tripura Pradesh Mahila Congress RT @MahilaCongress: Do you understand how our right to dissent is being taken away ? ◆ Section 144 imposed in a whole state ◆ Internet Shu… 12 minutes ago

PPrravrani

Prakash R.Ravrani RT @mkvenu1: It is interesting that Section 144 is imposed in BJP ruled states to quell peaceful protest but in non bjp states protests hap… 16 minutes ago

Xhakability

Ash As section 144 was imposed, all protests and even public gatherings were met with police action. This caused issues… https://t.co/J1mNe3xvEn 20 minutes ago

RutamV

Rutam Vora RT @LangaMahesh: Breaking: Section 144 imposed in Rajkot, prohibitory orders issued. #CAA_NRC_Protests @the_hindu @vijaita 22 minutes ago

Vinodku55747530

यहां जाति और पैसे से न्याय मिलता है #CAA_NRC_Protests The people of the states where section 144 has been imposed to check the demonstration against th… https://t.co/zdpN9OcXNZ 34 minutes ago

