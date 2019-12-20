Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Dabangg 3 star Sonakshi Sinha reveals all her FIRSTS Pinkvilla Bollywood

Video Credit: Pinkvilla - Duration: 03:28s - Published < > Embed
Dabangg 3 star Sonakshi Sinha reveals all her FIRSTS Pinkvilla BollywoodDabangg 3 star Sonakshi Sinha reveals all her FIRSTS Pinkvilla Bollywood
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Dharmin59672338

Dharminder singh sonakshi RT @pinkvilla: Dabangg 3 star Sonakshi Sinha reveals all her FIRSTS. Check out the video now!😍 https://t.co/nlsZlnd9we @sonakshisinha #Son… 7 hours ago

pinkvilla

Pinkvilla Dabangg 3 star Sonakshi Sinha reveals all her FIRSTS. Check out the video now!😍 https://t.co/nlsZlnd9we… https://t.co/SYb4IJpefb 21 hours ago

NewsTodayAround

NewsToday Dabangg 3 Movie Review Rating: 3.5/5 Stars (Three and half stars) Star Cast: Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Kichcha S… https://t.co/tHeDVIKOpb 23 hours ago

modi_2_

modi 2 Sonakshi Sinha on Dabangg 3 co star Salman Khan: Whatever I learnt about acting is from him, he taught me well… https://t.co/aPDPDPvMZI 4 days ago

shreedhar9656

shreedhar Mahi RT @dna: 'Whatever I have learnt about acting is from #SalmanKhan': #SonakshiSinha on #Dabangg3 co-star https://t.co/8lujkvgYbG 4 days ago

tellymasalalive

Telly Masala Sonakshi Sinha on Dabangg 3 co star Salman Khan: Whatever I learnt about acting is from him, he taught me well -… https://t.co/4SdBfEEW7r 4 days ago

dna

DNA 'Whatever I have learnt about acting is from #SalmanKhan': #SonakshiSinha on #Dabangg3 co-star https://t.co/8lujkvgYbG 4 days ago

MRoopchand143

Roopchand Mahanthi RT @pinkvilla: #SonakshiSinha on #Dabangg3 co star #SalmanKhan: Whatever I learnt about acting is from him, he taught me well https://t.co/… 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.