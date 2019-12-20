Global  

Dog Rescued After Being Snatched by Anaconda

Dog Rescued After Being Snatched by Anaconda

Dog Rescued After Being Snatched by Anaconda

Occurred on December 14, 2019 / Jaborandi, Sao Paulo, Brazil Info from Licensor: "We were riding our bikes and had a surprise.

While reaching into a river for a drink of water, one of our dogs was surprised by an anaconda approximately four meters long, which quickly pulled him into the water.

When I heard their screams, I ran to see what was happening.

When I saw him, he was wrapped completely and sank into the water.

Immediately, I jumped into the water, and with the grace of God, I managed to find them underwater, and pulled them out of the water where, with the help of my companions, we were able to release it from the deadly embrace, without any serious problems aside from the bite, and without hurting the snake, releasing it back to your environment."
