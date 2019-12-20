Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Large plumes of smoke from bushfires seen in rural South Australia

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:24s - Published < > Embed
Large plumes of smoke from bushfires seen in rural South Australia

Large plumes of smoke from bushfires seen in rural South Australia

Large clouds of smoke from the Cudlee Creek fire near Adelaide are seen from the rural outskirts of the city today (December 20).
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Large plumes of smoke from bushfires seen in rural South Australia

Large clouds of smoke from the Cudlee Creek fire near Adelaide are seen from the rural outskirts of the city today (December 20).




You Might Like


Tweets about this

D_ThomasoPanthr

DeThomasoPanthr These so thought harmful particles are actually quite Hazardous. These large plumes of thick smoke leave wide parti… https://t.co/75Wwig6mCz 5 days ago

alisterrobbie

Alister RT @I_am_the_id_egg: New + large smoke plumes from fires visible to north and south-west of us in Katoomba - not sure if back-burning or ne… 6 days ago

I_am_the_id_egg

Bill Bunyip New + large smoke plumes from fires visible to north and south-west of us in Katoomba - not sure if back-burning or… https://t.co/ABNaS1qK8v 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.