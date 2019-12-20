Large plumes of smoke from bushfires seen in rural South Australia 1 day ago < > Embed Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:24s - Published Large plumes of smoke from bushfires seen in rural South Australia Large clouds of smoke from the Cudlee Creek fire near Adelaide are seen from the rural outskirts of the city today (December 20). 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Large plumes of smoke from bushfires seen in rural South Australia Large clouds of smoke from the Cudlee Creek fire near Adelaide are seen from the rural outskirts of the city today (December 20).





You Might Like

Tweets about this DeThomasoPanthr These so thought harmful particles are actually quite Hazardous. These large plumes of thick smoke leave wide parti… https://t.co/75Wwig6mCz 5 days ago Alister RT @I_am_the_id_egg: New + large smoke plumes from fires visible to north and south-west of us in Katoomba - not sure if back-burning or ne… 6 days ago Bill Bunyip New + large smoke plumes from fires visible to north and south-west of us in Katoomba - not sure if back-burning or… https://t.co/ABNaS1qK8v 6 days ago