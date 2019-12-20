Mesmerising time lapse shows a snow squall engulfed the skyscrapers of Manhattan 1 day ago < > Embed Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 00:32s - Published Mesmerising time lapse shows a snow squall engulfed the skyscrapers of Manhattan This mesmerising time lapse video shows the moment a snow ''squall'' engulfed the skyscrapers of Manhattan.New Yorkers were left shivering when the extreme burst of snow accompanied by strong, gusty winds swept through the city on Wednesday.In this time lapse video filmed from the observatory at the top of the One World Trade Centre - America's tallest building - the snowy clouds can be seen rolling in.Onlookers said it took around ten minutes for the city to be engulfed.The National Weather Service issued a squall warning for New York at 4.15pm.Snow squalls are short-lived intense bursts of snow accompanied by strong, gusty winds and warnings were only introduced a year ago.TV reporter David Jones, 21, filmed the spectacle.He said: "It was one of the most unique things I've ever seen - like something out of a movie! "We watched it starting in New Jersey and making its way across, and it moved so fast. "Seeing it was a little scary since I'm not from the northeast originally. "Plus, we were getting emergency alerts on our phones talking about hazardous conditions."After it was completely over the city, though, we went outside to see the snow and it wasn't so bad. Definitely dangerous conditions to drive in though."It was sunny at first, then the squall rolled in all of the sudden. After that, it was dark and the snow was coming down quickly." 0

