LAUSD Student/Teacher Of The Month: Sara Lopez & Alan Cisneros



Tweets about this sav garcia🦋 RT @LASchools: Congrats to Alan Cisneros and Sara Ramos-Lopez, Student & Teacher of the Month, from @ERHighSchool. @CBSLA and @NFLRams gues… 4 hours ago srinwsulusrinwsulu RT @lesleymarin: STUDENT AND TEACHER OF THE MONTH! @CBSLA @rams @lausd teaming up once again to acknowledge students and teachers going abo… 11 hours ago Lesley Marin STUDENT AND TEACHER OF THE MONTH! @CBSLA @rams @lausd teaming up once again to acknowledge students and teachers go… https://t.co/7dyMYF30JE 11 hours ago L.A. Unified Congrats to Alan Cisneros and Sara Ramos-Lopez, Student & Teacher of the Month, from @ERHighSchool. @CBSLA and… https://t.co/kFINBkBzwj 16 hours ago