Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

LAUSD Student/Teacher Of The Month: Sara Lopez & Alan Cisneros

Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 03:03s - Published < > Embed
LAUSD Student/Teacher Of The Month: Sara Lopez & Alan CisnerosCongratulations to this month's honorees.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

savannahjeanx

sav garcia🦋 RT @LASchools: Congrats to Alan Cisneros and Sara Ramos-Lopez, Student & Teacher of the Month, from @ERHighSchool. @CBSLA and @NFLRams gues… 4 hours ago

srinwsulusrinws

srinwsulusrinwsulu RT @lesleymarin: STUDENT AND TEACHER OF THE MONTH! @CBSLA @rams @lausd teaming up once again to acknowledge students and teachers going abo… 11 hours ago

lesleymarin

Lesley Marin STUDENT AND TEACHER OF THE MONTH! @CBSLA @rams @lausd teaming up once again to acknowledge students and teachers go… https://t.co/7dyMYF30JE 11 hours ago

LASchools

L.A. Unified Congrats to Alan Cisneros and Sara Ramos-Lopez, Student & Teacher of the Month, from @ERHighSchool. @CBSLA and… https://t.co/kFINBkBzwj 16 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.