One last pay day for Ancelotti?

James Andrews RT @Matt_Cheetham: 43 shots for Everton in 2 games under Ancelotti - more than any PL side has over their last 2 games. Most shots for Ever… 21 minutes ago

RyanPC91 RT @EvertonRshite: In the last 12 hours I've read on here. Ancelotti has transformed us into a top 5 European team Tom Davies 'Scouse Pir… 24 minutes ago

Lewis Jones RT @TheGwladysSt: Everton have registered 43 shots on target in their first two games under Carlo Ancelotti. This is more than any other Pr… 33 minutes ago

60 grand seamus coleman Everton's last five games have produced 11 points It took the Us 15 games to reach 14 points before that this seas… https://t.co/MNtEbGK1gd 1 hour ago

Sam Thomas RT @nsno_83: 5 Good Newcastle Things: 1. Calvert-Lewin. 2. Pickford. Especially compared to last season. 3. The second goal. Getting press… 2 hours ago

The Thriller in Ali Fraser Manilla @Okulo_Jnr @Starmas_ Huwezi compare Ancelotti's years of experience na Arteta bro. His 1st match last week na kulik… https://t.co/UuGo6KytSU 2 hours ago

Nigerian Toffee 🇳🇬 RT @MichaelDeAsha: Everton are two points worse off than they were at this stage last season and Ancelotti is two points away from equallin… 3 hours ago