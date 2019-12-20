Global  

One last pay day for Ancelotti?

Kris Boyd and Darren Bent have contrasting opinions on Carlo Ancelotti's potential appointment as Everton manager, with Boyd thinking this could be one 'final pay day' for the Italian.
