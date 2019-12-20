Global  

Andrew Bailey announced as next governor of Bank of England

Andrew Bailey, the head of the Financial Conduct Authority, has been appointed as the next governor of the Bank of England.

He will take up the role after incumbent Mark Carney steps down on March 16.
