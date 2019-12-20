Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Facebook User Data Exposed in Massive Breach

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 01:43s - Published < > Embed
Facebook User Data Exposed in Massive Breach

Facebook User Data Exposed in Massive Breach

If your phone is ringing off the hook with telemarketer calls, yet another Facebook data breach may be to blame.

Andria Borba reports.

(12-19-19)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

michelgranger

Michel Granger More than 267 millions of Facebook user phone numbers exposed online https://t.co/sDeOVQalx2 https://t.co/4C4uTmrSJ3 6 hours ago

cybersec_feeds

Cyber Security Feed RT @techveraIT: In this issue: Ring camera user data leak, Facebook user records found exposed, PayPal phishing email campaign, and Plenty… 12 hours ago

NicKanali

Nick Kanali RT @TechTrendsKE: Millions of #Facebook users have had their data being exposed online. This follows a discovery by security researchers… 2 days ago

TechTrendsKE

TechTrendsKE© Millions of #Facebook users have had their data being exposed online. This follows a discovery by security resear… https://t.co/4CjNmqjuiX 2 days ago

AbelBishopH

Abel Bishop Herbert RT @SafeSwiss: 😱More than 267m @Facebook user ID's, phone numbers and phone numbers were exposed to an online database in another huge data… 2 days ago

quajhonita

Quajhonita Martin RT @cybermarketdc: NEWS- #BREACH :Facebook data breach exposed millions of user personal details "affected users ... mainly from the US, wi… 2 days ago

FOX47News

FOX 47 News A Ukrainian security researcher says a database with the names, phone numbers and unique user IDs of more than 267… https://t.co/Y0amuLOf2d 2 days ago

rs_martineli

Rodrigo Martineli RT @MycenaApp: Unprotected public database containing over 267 million Facebook user IDs, names, contact details left online without passwo… 3 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Honours data breach 'complete disaster', says Iain Duncan Smith [Video]Honours data breach 'complete disaster', says Iain Duncan Smith

The online posting of the addresses of more than 1,000 New Year Honours recipients was a "complete disaster", former cabinet minister Iain Duncan Smith has said.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:45Published

Consumer Alert: Holding Wawa accountable for data breach [Video]Consumer Alert: Holding Wawa accountable for data breach

A group of consumers alarmed by Wawa data breach and are taking action.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:20Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.