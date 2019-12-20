Facebook User Data Exposed in Massive Breach

Michel Granger More than 267 millions of Facebook user phone numbers exposed online https://t.co/sDeOVQalx2 https://t.co/4C4uTmrSJ3 6 hours ago

Cyber Security Feed RT @techveraIT: In this issue: Ring camera user data leak, Facebook user records found exposed, PayPal phishing email campaign, and Plenty… 12 hours ago

Nick Kanali RT @TechTrendsKE: Millions of #Facebook users have had their data being exposed online. This follows a discovery by security researchers… 2 days ago

TechTrendsKE© Millions of #Facebook users have had their data being exposed online. This follows a discovery by security resear… https://t.co/4CjNmqjuiX 2 days ago

Abel Bishop Herbert RT @SafeSwiss: 😱More than 267m @Facebook user ID's, phone numbers and phone numbers were exposed to an online database in another huge data… 2 days ago

Quajhonita Martin RT @cybermarketdc: NEWS- #BREACH :Facebook data breach exposed millions of user personal details "affected users ... mainly from the US, wi… 2 days ago

FOX 47 News A Ukrainian security researcher says a database with the names, phone numbers and unique user IDs of more than 267… https://t.co/Y0amuLOf2d 2 days ago