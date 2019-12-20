Global  

Wawa Reveals Major Data Breach That Potentially Impacted All 850 Locations

Wawa Reveals Major Data Breach That Potentially Impacted All 850 LocationsAlexandria Hoff reports.
Recent related news from verified sources

Wawa says massive data breach impacted potentially all stores

Wawa said late Thursday it has been hit by a data breach over the last 10 months that impacted...
bizjournals - Published Also reported by •Business InsiderSeattlePI.comSeattle Times


Wawa Announces Data Breach That May Have Collected Customer Card Info

Wawa announced Thursday it was the victim of a data breach that may have collected debit and credit...
cbs4.com - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

Massive Data Breach Potentially Compromises All Wawa Locations [Video]Massive Data Breach Potentially Compromises All Wawa Locations

Alexandria Hoff reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 02:39Published

Wawa Investigating Massive Data Breach That Potentially Impacted All Locations [Video]Wawa Investigating Massive Data Breach That Potentially Impacted All Locations

Credit card numbers and names could be affected, Wawa says.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:24Published

