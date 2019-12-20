Mesmerising time lapse shows a snow squall engulfed the skyscrapers of Manhattan

This mesmerising time lapse video shows the moment a snow ''squall'' engulfed the skyscrapers of Manhattan.

New Yorkers were left shivering when the extreme burst of snow accompanied by strong, gusty winds swept through the city on Wednesday.

In this time lapse video filmed from the observatory at the top of the One World Trade Centre - America's tallest building - the snowy clouds can be seen rolling in.

Onlookers said it took around ten minutes for the city to be engulfed.