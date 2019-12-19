J.K. Rowling defends tax expert fired over transphobic tweets 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 01:14s - Published J.K. Rowling defends tax expert fired over transphobic tweets On Dec. 19, Rowling took to Twitter to defend Maya Forstater, a U.K. tax expert that was fired over a series of transphobic tweets. 0

