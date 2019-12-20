Trial Of Confessed Parkland Shooter Nikolas Cruz Delayed now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:15s - Published CBS4's Amber Diaz explains Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer's decision. CBS4's Amber Diaz explains Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer's decision. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this