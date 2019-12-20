Global  

Love Island: Laura Whitmore confirmed as Caroline Flack's replacement

Laura Whitmore has been confirmed as the new host of Love Island series six.

Caroline Flack stepped down from hosting the show after she was charged with assault.

Whitmore said: "To say I'm excited to be heading to Cape Town to host Love Island, the biggest show on television, is an understatement."
