7 Democrats, Including Sen. Klobuchar, Prep For Last Debate Of 2019 now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 01:59s - Published 7 Democrats, Including Sen. Klobuchar, Prep For Last Debate Of 2019 This is the smallest debate that we have seen this campaign year, Pat Kessler reports (1:59). WCCO 4 News At 6 - December 19, 2019 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this