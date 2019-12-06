Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

138 Cases Of E. Coli Linked To Romaine Lettuce In 25 States

Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:25s - Published < > Embed
138 Cases Of E. Coli Linked To Romaine Lettuce In 25 States138 Cases Of E. Coli Linked To Romaine Lettuce In 25 States
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Is it safe to eat romaine lettuce from Salinas again? CDC says E. coli scare 'appears to be over'

The romaine lettuce recall of November 2019 appears to be over, the CDC and FDA say. A total of 167...
USATODAY.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Latest E. Coli Outbreak Linked To Romaine Lettuce Spreads [Video]Latest E. Coli Outbreak Linked To Romaine Lettuce Spreads

There are now 23 cases of E. coli in three states. CBS News' Johny Fernandez reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:40Published

Romaine Lettuce E.coli Outbreak Includes Colorado [Video]Romaine Lettuce E.coli Outbreak Includes Colorado

There are dozens of states included in the outbreak.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:25Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.