138 Cases Of E. Coli Linked To Romaine Lettuce In 25 States on December 20, 2019 < > Embed Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:25s - Published 138 Cases Of E. Coli Linked To Romaine Lettuce In 25 States 138 Cases Of E. Coli Linked To Romaine Lettuce In 25 States

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Is it safe to eat romaine lettuce from Salinas again? CDC says E. coli scare 'appears to be over' The romaine lettuce recall of November 2019 appears to be over, the CDC and FDA say. A total of 167...

USATODAY.com - Published 9 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this