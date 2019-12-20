Dabangg 3 | Public review | Salman Khan | Sonakshi Sinha 4 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:03s - Published Dabangg 3 | Public review | Salman Khan | Sonakshi Sinha Salman Khan starrer-Dabangg 3 hit the theatres on December 20. Moviegoers loved Salman’s acting in the movie. People also lauded Salman’s witty one-liners and dancing skills apart from his famous belt dance step. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Santoshlimbu RT @bollywood_life: Dabangg 3 public review: Fans are bowled over by Salman Khan's 'Dhaasu' entry #Dabangg3 #KicchaSudeep #SaieeManjrekar… 22 minutes ago VEBLR #Dabangg3Reviews ✨🍿🎬 : #SalmanKhan #SonakshiSinha & #SaieeManjrekar's film is off to a flying start #Dabangg3Day… https://t.co/dr3dOFWijR 1 hour ago Akki RT @MumbaiMirror: #Dabangg3Review: The film opened with mixed reviews at cinema halls! @sonakshisinha @BeingSalmanKhan @saieemmanjrekar #… 1 hour ago ♥♡♥ŘāĐhË♥♡♥ RT @SalmanFgirlClub: #Dabangg3Reviews Dabangg 3 Public Review First Day First Show Review #Dabangg3Day https://t.co/CS8lI99hcp 3 hours ago