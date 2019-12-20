Global  

Dabangg 3 | Public review | Salman Khan | Sonakshi Sinha

Dabangg 3 | Public review | Salman Khan | Sonakshi Sinha

Dabangg 3 | Public review | Salman Khan | Sonakshi Sinha

Salman Khan starrer-Dabangg 3 hit the theatres on December 20.

Moviegoers loved Salman’s acting in the movie.

People also lauded Salman’s witty one-liners and dancing skills apart from his famous belt dance step.
Santosh42873503

Santoshlimbu RT @bollywood_life: Dabangg 3 public review: Fans are bowled over by Salman Khan's 'Dhaasu' entry #Dabangg3 #KicchaSudeep #SaieeManjrekar… 22 minutes ago

VeblrOfficial

VEBLR #Dabangg3Reviews ✨🍿🎬 : #SalmanKhan #SonakshiSinha & #SaieeManjrekar's film is off to a flying start #Dabangg3Day… https://t.co/dr3dOFWijR 1 hour ago

pawansinghcho10

Akki RT @MumbaiMirror: #Dabangg3Review: The film opened with mixed reviews at cinema halls! @sonakshisinha @BeingSalmanKhan @saieemmanjrekar #… 1 hour ago

ASLI_GOD_SALMAN

♥♡♥ŘāĐhË♥♡♥ RT @SalmanFgirlClub: #Dabangg3Reviews Dabangg 3 Public Review First Day First Show Review #Dabangg3Day https://t.co/CS8lI99hcp 3 hours ago

