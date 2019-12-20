Chefrecio305 RT @TB_Times: Wawa suffers massive data breach affecting ‘potentially all’ locations https://t.co/Xio6aPRbh3 3 hours ago

Brian Hinton 🐧 RT @TB_Times: Malware on the payment processing systems at “potentially all” locations both in-store and at gas pumps was discovered in mid… 10 hours ago

Tampa Bay Times Malware on the payment processing systems at “potentially all” locations both in-store and at gas pumps was discove… https://t.co/sagQZWG7LE 11 hours ago

Tampa Bay Times Wawa suffers massive data breach affecting ‘potentially all’ locations https://t.co/Xio6aPRbh3 12 hours ago

Baltimore Business City considering revisiting tax deal with major institutions, Wawa suffers massive data breach, Ravens out for reve… https://t.co/rzURPk8paT 18 hours ago

Rosemary913 Wawa suffers massive data breach, potentially compromising customers' credit, debit card data | PhillyVoice https://t.co/o8tOVICdV7 21 hours ago

1 Fort Lauderdale Fort Lauderdale News Search Reviews (Wawa Suffers Data Breach) Fort Lauderdale News - https://t.co/5dP55ok3OW https://t.co/OzfgqQTnwa 1 day ago