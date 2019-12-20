Democrats Debate One Night After Trump Impeachment Vote 4 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:18s - Published Democrats Debate One Night After Trump Impeachment Vote CBS2's Dick Brennan has the latest on the 2020 Democratic debate following the vote to impeach President Trump. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Carlíto Broderiguez RT @WSJ: After the Democratic party highlighted its field of candidates as the most diverse to ever seek the presidency, Thursday night’s d… 1 minute ago KingRodger1st Oh damn!! the spelling police are after the President again. In better news, I didn't even know about the debate la… https://t.co/NksKzH77mp 8 minutes ago Babbs After last night’s debate the Democrats created more Republicans. 45 minutes ago Nilotic Chic ♋ After watching last night's debate, I know one thing Democrats have that Republicans don't. A sense of humor. #RandomThoughts 1 hour ago