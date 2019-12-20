Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

School Take Action After Racist Taunts At Basketball Game

Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 01:51s - Published < > Embed
School Take Action After Racist Taunts At Basketball Game

School Take Action After Racist Taunts At Basketball Game

St.

Edward Central Catholic High School in Elgin has disciplined students who made animal noises at a girls' basketball game with the visiting Bishop McNamara Catholic School in Kankakee.

As CBS 2''s Charlie De Mar reports, the school hopes to use the incident for good.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Rajnishjhaspj

Rajnish Jha Even after the D.M order.Some schools like Ramanujan & others are not showing interest to close the school.The city… https://t.co/UI0M2RaPPx 8 hours ago

GBA_pgh

Green Building Alliance Butler Superintendent Brian White after participating in GBA workshop: "GBA led my teachers and staff through train… https://t.co/HPVKN08TcU 22 hours ago

AnasHusainKhan2

Anas Husain Khan @Dm_Gorakhpur Respected sir,As we know that there is holiday up to class12 due to extreme cold,But after the order… https://t.co/QbfMdZAJNe 23 hours ago

richausingh

[email protected] @dm_ghaziabad - Daffodil Public School is located in Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, this school never follow DM orders on cl… https://t.co/3Vb7ex7SJS 1 day ago

SMiller9867

Steve Miller @Michfan07 @WiltReese @kathyredmond @Wil_Badenhausen @mglaubman @PatMcAfeeShow @GetUpESPN I'd buy that if it weren'… https://t.co/fQozcaCY0t 2 days ago

ErDiwanSharma

Diwan Sharma After 737 days today court has ordered for re investigation against Blossom School Palm Vihar killer team Mr Bhara… https://t.co/Z17nBl8o49 2 days ago

sci_reginagoetz

Regina Goetz Luis Alvarez fled from the deadly eruption of Guatemala’s Volcano of Fire in 2018. That experience prompted him to… https://t.co/03HD2JerRM 3 days ago

kippinsk

Baby Yoda Stan Account RT @SIECUS: Under the Trump administration’s proposed #LicenseToDiscriminate, LGBTQ youth, adults, and seniors could be turned away by adop… 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.