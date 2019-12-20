Global  

News You Need 12-20

News You Need 12-20

The news you need to know before you head out the door.

Autopsy results are in -- and authorities confirm that the death of a joplin man was a homicide.

Police say 36-year-old jonathan powell was discovered at a storage facility in the 17-hundred block of south roosevelt.

He later died at the hospital.

Police say an autopsy confirms that powell died of gunshot wounds.

But they have not yet released many details.

A shooting at an oklahoma city mall yesterday left one person hospitalized and police searching for a suspect.

It happened at penn square mall.

Police said it looks like it was an isolated incident that started with an argument between two people at a shoe store.

The victim is still in critical but stable condition.

The suspect was reportedly seen on surveillance video exiting the mall.

The mall closed for the rest of the evening.

Some girard kansas residents say their water isn't clean.

Residents we talked to say they started to notice it a couple of weeks ago.

At that point, they said it tasted like mud or dirt, and was very cloudy like creek water.

The city posted an alert on its website, that says the city is doing maintenance on its water wells, and that all its water is coming from bone creek.

However the city says that all requirements for treatment are being met the joplin school district has more than 200 students with bad lunch debt, totaling nearly six-thousand dollars.

One grandparent contacted the district about taking care of that debt.

Officials say she opened an account through the district's "school cafe" system that people can donate to in order to help pay for the debts that students might have.

Tawnya: that's a check of today's top headlines.

The news you need to know -- before you head




