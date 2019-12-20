Global  

Andrew Bailey to be next Bank of England boss

Andrew Bailey to be next Bank of England boss

Andrew Bailey to be next Bank of England boss

Former Bank of England deputy governor Andrew Bailey, one of the City of London&apos;s most experienced financial regulators, has been named as the new governor of the British central bank.

Julian Satterthwaite reports.
