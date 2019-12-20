Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Sofia Vergara reportedly in talks to join America's Got Talent

Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:47s - Published < > Embed
Sofia Vergara reportedly in talks to join America's Got Talent

Sofia Vergara reportedly in talks to join America's Got Talent

Actress Sofia Vergara is reportedly in talks to join the judging panel of America’s Got Talent following the controversial departures of Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

vipapplestore

Super Wealth Training Sofia Vergara Reportedly In Talks To Replace Gabrielle Union On ‘America’s Got Talent’ | Celebrities… https://t.co/X4ICoVBw3r 3 hours ago

blaqsbi

blaqsbi Post: Sofia Vergara Reportedly In Talks To Replace Gabrielle Union On ‘America’s Got Talent’: Union was allegedly f… https://t.co/PY4gufmhQD 5 hours ago

SweetAnette96

Anette Fekete Sofia Vergara Reportedly In Talks To Join ‘AGT’: Meets With NBC Execs For 2 Hours https://t.co/Osx2O9fciM via @HollywoodLife 7 hours ago

GinaLawriw

Gina Lawriw Sofia Vergara Reportedly In Talks To Join ‘AGT’: Meets With NBC Execs For 2 Hours https://t.co/BtdW69HRoG via @HollywoodLife 14 hours ago

BETNews

BET News According to reports, Sofia Vergara is in talks to take over Union’s seat on the NBC show, 'America's Got Talent'. https://t.co/fGS3a4ZKSd 15 hours ago

BETherTV

BET Her TV According to reports, Sofia Vergara is in talks to take over Union’s seat on the NBC show, 'America's Got Talent'. https://t.co/tv9YbVr5hz 15 hours ago

thejasminebrand

theJasmineBRAND.com Gabrielle Union — Sofia Vergara Reportedly In Talks To Replace Her On ‘America’s Got Talent’ Amid Firing Drama… https://t.co/yRyvHdvOw0 19 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.