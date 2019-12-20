Sofia Vergara reportedly in talks to join America's Got Talent 5 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:47s - Published Sofia Vergara reportedly in talks to join America's Got Talent Actress Sofia Vergara is reportedly in talks to join the judging panel of America’s Got Talent following the controversial departures of Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough. 0

