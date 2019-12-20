LMU Students Say Debate At Los Angeles Campus Entertaining, Informative 10 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 01:25s - Published LMU Students Say Debate At Los Angeles Campus Entertaining, Informative As expected, the sixth and final Democratic debate of the year started with a question on impeachment before leading to some heated exchanges about fundraising and experience. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Art Fridrich LMU Students Say Debate At Los Angeles Campus Entertaining, Informative https://t.co/eJoGRQVC88 6 hours ago Anthony Fiato LMU Students Say Debate At Los Angeles Campus Entertaining, Informative https://t.co/PgZPxnEfpU https://t.co/EAj3ElYVL2 16 hours ago