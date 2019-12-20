Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

LMU Students Say Debate At Los Angeles Campus Entertaining, Informative

Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 01:25s - Published < > Embed
LMU Students Say Debate At Los Angeles Campus Entertaining, Informative

LMU Students Say Debate At Los Angeles Campus Entertaining, Informative

As expected, the sixth and final Democratic debate of the year started with a question on impeachment before leading to some heated exchanges about fundraising and experience.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Ahighervision

Art Fridrich LMU Students Say Debate At Los Angeles Campus Entertaining, Informative https://t.co/eJoGRQVC88 6 hours ago

LAmobslugger

Anthony Fiato LMU Students Say Debate At Los Angeles Campus Entertaining, Informative https://t.co/PgZPxnEfpU https://t.co/EAj3ElYVL2 16 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.