Protesters in India crowd round police vehicle and rock it back and forth

A mob of angry protesters crowd around a police vehicle, pushing it from side to side in western India.

The incident took place on December 19 in Banaskantha, Gujarat.

Visuals show the protestors crowding around a police vehicle as they stop it from leaving the chaos.

The jeep can be seen waddling amid the crowd, as the people push the car to forcefully get the officials inside to get out.

Luckily, the jeep safely leaves the chaos without any major casualties.

Protest against the Citizenship Act have been spreading throughout the country like wildfire since being passed.

The protests have caused many states to be imposed under the Code of Criminal Procedure (India) section 144 which prohibits unlawful assemblies.

However, the protesters chose to violate the code and continue to show their opposition to the act.