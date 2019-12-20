Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Protesters in India crowd round police vehicle and rock it back and forth

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:43s - Published < > Embed
Protesters in India crowd round police vehicle and rock it back and forth

Protesters in India crowd round police vehicle and rock it back and forth

A mob of angry protesters crowd around a police vehicle, pushing it from side to side in western India.

The incident took place on December 19 in Banaskantha, Gujarat.

Visuals show the protestors crowding around a police vehicle as they stop it from leaving the chaos.

The jeep can be seen waddling amid the crowd, as the people push the car to forcefully get the officials inside to get out.

Luckily, the jeep safely leaves the chaos without any major casualties.

Protest against the Citizenship Act have been spreading throughout the country like wildfire since being passed.

The protests have caused many states to be imposed under the Code of Criminal Procedure (India) section 144 which prohibits unlawful assemblies.

However, the protesters chose to violate the code and continue to show their opposition to the act.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.