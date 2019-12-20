e-news.US What has changed with Boris Johnson’s new Brexit bill? | Euronews answers - https://t.co/DWaPA9B4Tf 59 minutes ago

Kenneth MacArthur RT @euronews: The UK government's new #Brexit bill under #BorisJohnson has a number of significant changes. https://t.co/3iIhlaLEpM 1 hour ago

euronews The UK government's new #Brexit bill under #BorisJohnson has a number of significant changes. https://t.co/3iIhlaLEpM 2 hours ago

Alasdair Sandford What has changed with Boris Johnson’s new Brexit bill? | Euronews answers https://t.co/JFgwCFqVc7 3 hours ago

IMAD HADDAD What has changed with Boris Johnson’s new Brexit bill? | Euronews answers https://t.co/QNeACJbxN5 3 hours ago

Márcio M. Silva What has changed with Boris Johnson’s new Brexit bill? | Euronews answers https://t.co/ZEFlzbgBsB https://t.co/RRDazyYRY3 3 hours ago