J.K. Rowling Transphobic?
JK Rowling has been accused many times of being anti-trans.
According to Newser there are new accusations of transphobia against her.
Rowling is been labeled a trans-exclusionary radical feminist.
In a recent tweet she said she supports anti-trans feminist Maya Forstater.
Forstater is a researcher who lost her job after she claimed a person's biological sex can't be changed.
The LGBTQ rights organization GLAAD says it offered Rowling a private meeting and the author's team declined.