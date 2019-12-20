Global  

J.K. Rowling Transphobic?

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:27s
JK Rowling has been accused many times of being anti-trans.

According to Newser there are new accusations of transphobia against her.

Rowling is been labeled a trans-exclusionary radical feminist.

In a recent tweet she said she supports anti-trans feminist Maya Forstater.

Forstater is a researcher who lost her job after she claimed a person's biological sex can't be changed.

The LGBTQ rights organization GLAAD says it offered Rowling a private meeting and the author's team declined.
Tweets about this

