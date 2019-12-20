Beijing Cuts Democratic Debate Feed When Topic Turns to Human Rights in China 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:45s - Published Beijing Cuts Democratic Debate Feed When Topic Turns to Human Rights in China When it came to the Democratic debate broadcast in Beijing, the feed was blacked out when the topic of human rights in China was discussed. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Austere Religious Scholar Trumpian2020 RT @DRUDGE_REPORT: Communist Beijing Cuts Live Feed as Candidates Condemn Human Rights Abuses... https://t.co/PqimpArI8J 4 minutes ago Picasso RT @Independent: China ‘cuts live feed’ of Democratic debates when abuse of Muslims in Xinjiang discussed https://t.co/2FrUtg0gSa 8 minutes ago Joan McGinnis Beijing Cuts Live Feed of Democratic Debate as Candidates Condemn Human Rights Abuses https://t.co/otkBSHgPrI via @thedailybeast 27 minutes ago