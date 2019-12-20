Global  

Beijing Cuts Democratic Debate Feed When Topic Turns to Human Rights in China

Beijing Cuts Democratic Debate Feed When Topic Turns to Human Rights in China

Beijing Cuts Democratic Debate Feed When Topic Turns to Human Rights in China

When it came to the Democratic debate broadcast in Beijing, the feed was blacked out when the topic of human rights in China was discussed.

Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.
