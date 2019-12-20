Car Crashes into Yard at the End of Street

Occurred on August 12, 2019 / Houston, Texas, USA Info from Licensor: "My nest camera caught this man flying fast and crashing into my yard in his girlfriend's car.

She was following behind in the passenger seat of another girl's car.

When she jumped out she screamed a bunch but what I thought was hilarious was when she looked at me, she screamed 'Who's this?'

As if I was his side piece and that's why he chose my yard of all yards."