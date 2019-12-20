Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Half of US Adults Will Be Obese by 2030, Says Study

Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 01:18s - Published < > Embed
Half of US Adults Will Be Obese by 2030, Says Study

Half of US Adults Will Be Obese by 2030, Says Study

Conducted by scientists at Harvard and George Washington University, the study was published Wednesday in the 'New England Journal of Medicine'.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DaviesNow

Richard Davies The biggest #healthcare emergency America faces is the astounding rise in #obesity. New research says by 2030, near… https://t.co/8vparg1ESW 7 minutes ago

Obesity_bio

Obesity News RT @Obesity_bio: Half of American Adults Could Be Obese by 2030: Nearly 1 out of every 2 U.S. adults will be obese by 2030 and nearly 1 in… 19 minutes ago

harvestlinks

HarvestLinks Half of U.S. Adults Will Be Obese in 10 Years https://t.co/b7qdGPoSvV 20 minutes ago

KFIAM640

KFI AM 640 Half of US Adults Will Be Obese by 2030, Says Study https://t.co/ALucc0GB9y 22 minutes ago

sunilku44999456

sunil kumar tiwari By 2030, nearly half of all U.S. adults will be obese, experts predict https://t.co/gf8PpRVIUZ 27 minutes ago

NorthPlattePost

North Platte Post RT @NorthPlattePost: Study estimates that half of US adults will be obese by 2030 https://t.co/h6Mat9yp8g 29 minutes ago

sci_joe

Joe L Wilkerson Yikes, Half of U.S. adults will be obese by 2030, study finds https://t.co/jfSvD4CvN0 46 minutes ago

Profmdeanalsar1

Prof M Dean Al-Sarraf, MD, FRCPC, FACP Study estimates that half of US adults will be obese by 2030 https://t.co/vja3rVijT4 50 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.