Warren Loses 6th Debate

Elizabeth Warren came into the 6th Democratic debate with something to prove.

Her polls numbers have been sinking like a stone.

The 6th debate was a chance to turn things around.

According to political analysts Warren came out swinging and missed.

She got into a testy exchange with Pete Buttigieg.

The South Bend, Indiana mayor won that 'war of words.'

Buttigieg slammed Warren for "issuing purity tests you cannot yourself pass." Warren had no response.