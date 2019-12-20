Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

New Documents in Brown Case

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published < > Embed
New Documents in Brown Case

New Documents in Brown Case

Brown's lawyers are asking that he walk them the exact happenings of the shooting two weeks ago.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

New Documents in Brown Case

On our website -- waay t-v dot com.

This morning we're learning new information about the man who shot and killed a huntsville police officer.

Lajeromney brown is currently behind bars at the madison county jail for shooting and killing stac agent billy clardy the third.

And we've learned his lawyers have filed a motion requesting brown to return to the crime scene.

They argue the case is too complicated for brown to properly explain to them what happened.

Waay 31's rodneya ross joins us live now with a deeper look into what his lawyers are asking for and what the madison county district attorney's office had to say.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

TheMinyun

Darth Minion RT @henrykleeKTVU: Daniel Shrum & gf Tiny Brown arrested in counterfeiting operation during which officers seized funny money, 2 handguns,… 3 days ago

henrykleeKTVU

Henry K. Lee Daniel Shrum & gf Tiny Brown arrested in counterfeiting operation during which officers seized funny money, 2 handg… https://t.co/PO8XTOwRvf 3 days ago

brown_tbrown06

Timothy Brown RT @MalcolmNance: WARNING: I cannot stress how much danger the nation is in. Russia will be dangling FSB/SVR spy-made fake documents & fake… 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.