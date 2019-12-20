New Documents in Brown Case

On our website -- waay t-v dot com.

This morning we're learning new information about the man who shot and killed a huntsville police officer.

Lajeromney brown is currently behind bars at the madison county jail for shooting and killing stac agent billy clardy the third.

And we've learned his lawyers have filed a motion requesting brown to return to the crime scene.

They argue the case is too complicated for brown to properly explain to them what happened.

Waay 31's rodneya ross joins us live now with a deeper look into what his lawyers are asking for and what the madison county district attorney's office had to say.