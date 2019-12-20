Global  

Road and rail Christmas getaway hit by heavy rain

Road and rail Christmas getaway hit by heavy rain

Road and rail Christmas getaway hit by heavy rain

Heavy rain and flooding is causing chaos for thousands of people embarking on a Christmas getaway.

Road and rail journeys are being disrupted in parts of southern and eastern England on one of the busiest travel days of the year after some areas saw nearly 2in (50mm) of rain in just 36 hours.
