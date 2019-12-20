Global  

Your Morning News Now - 12/20/2019

Your Morning News Now - 12/20/2019
Your Morning News Now - 12/20/2019

Your morning news now... ratings numbers released overnight show ... at least 15- million people were watching as house lawmakers voted to impeach president donald trump on wednesday.

Meanwhile ... house speaker nancy pelosi has yet to send the articles of impeachment.... to the senate.

She says she's waiting to hear how the senate trial will be conducted.

Senate majority leader mitch mcconnell says there's disagreement over whether testimony from new witnesses will be allowed.

((ad lib weather)) there's another big holiday shipping deadline' today.

To ensure delivery by christmas using the postal service's first class mail' ... get packages to the post office today.

Shoppers at walmart dot com' as well as amazon prime members have until sunday.

Christmas eve is tuesday.

"we want to bring christmas cheer for all the kids and let them know that there is somebody out there other than their parents that, maybe they care of us and we want them to have a good time during the holiday season."

Students from bangor delivered gifts to kids and families at mayo and gundersen hospitals on thursday.

They raised more than a- thousand dollars to buy all those gifts ... through their work in the bangor b' club.'

Gundersen health system will not be merging with marshfield clinic health system.

The possible merger was first announced back in may.

Officials announced yesterday ... the opportunity had to be explored ... but the decision has been made for both systems to remain independent.

There's a new logo ... website... and name for what has previously been called the riverside north project.'

As part of a new branding effort... the 65- acres of empty land on la crosse's northside is now called the river point district.'

In 20-20 ... officials plan on reaching out to people who may invest in river point district' development.

"it was part of the general concept for the eagle viewing area, they want kind of a sculpture adding some extra value to it."

There's a new set of eyes keeping watch over the mississippi river in la crosse.

Crews installed this sculpture yesterday at the eagle viewing area' near exit three' of interstate- 90.

The fiberglass eagle was sponsored by la crosse council member andrea richmond ... and was not a project of the city's arts board.

The line-up is out for the next country boom' music festival.

Big names include big and rich' ... phil vassar ( )... and jo- dee ( ) messina ( ).

The full line-up for the july festival in west salem will be posted soon at country boom dot com.'

And if you're feeling nostalgic this weekend ... there's an "i love lucy" christmas special airing on c-b-s tonight.

The two episodes being shown originally aired back in 19-56.

You can watch the program starting at seven tonight here on w-k-b-t.

Good friday to you!

It was a sunny and mild thursday across the area with highs in the 30s.

Today will be mild as well, but we'll see more clouds.

We have mostly cloudy skies this morning with temps in the teens and 20s - not bad for late december!

Winds are causing a slight wind chill in the teens for most.

We'll see more clouds than sun today with highs in the upper 30s.

Even warmer for the weekend.

Details ahead.

=== thanks so much for watching news eight this morning.

Have a great day.

Now to c-b-s this




