Joe Biden imitates a stuttering child during debate

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:14s
Joe Biden imitates a stuttering child during debateJoe Biden imitates a stuttering child during debate

Tweets about this

RomanGH1840

Roman RT @tex_suzie: Lord help us. He is a pathological liar. Says he & his wife have a list of 100+ ordinary people they call each week/mo to se… 2 minutes ago

tex_suzie

🎅🎄🎅 Suzie#Q 🎅🎄🎅 Lord help us. He is a pathological liar. Says he & his wife have a list of 100+ ordinary people they call each week… https://t.co/QFeBOBANT7 8 minutes ago

lori_tech

🇺🇸 Lori MAGA! 🇺🇸 RT @PsychoMetalHed: For all you leftists/never-Trumpers who FALSELY claim Trump mocked a disabled reporter, you all can just STFU right now… 9 minutes ago

UTHornsRawk

🇺🇸Standing Up 4 Trump🇺🇸 RT @dcexaminer: @JoeBiden STORY: "I’m here, I give them my private phone number, they keep in touch with me, the little kid who says I-I-… 10 minutes ago

TheWrightWing

JWWright Did Biden apologize for this? 🤔 @JoeBiden Imitates Stuttering Child at Democrat Debate #MAGA #BlueWave #tcot… https://t.co/DtKpZLX3RI 15 minutes ago

GrabienMedia

Grabien VIDEO - Joe Biden Imitates Stuttering Child at Democrat Debate https://t.co/b78x64oUxl 22 minutes ago

Kacy10000

PistolWhipped⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @BreitbartNews: If you watch only one clip from tonight's #DemDebate, make it this one: https://t.co/TAex8mhVNr 22 minutes ago

VAmuscle

VaStandUp👌🏼👌🏼 @ethansemmel Oh***off Biden makes no sense 98% of the time, and then imitates a "child stuttering". That made… https://t.co/5WvHuHd4aX 33 minutes ago

