Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

These Are the Best Qualities You Can Hope For In a Friend

Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 01:01s - Published < > Embed
These Are the Best Qualities You Can Hope For In a Friend

These Are the Best Qualities You Can Hope For In a Friend

We can all agree that sometimes friends can feel closer to us than family.

They are our chosen family.

And the reasons we pick these people to be in our lives is because they are awesome.

But more specifically they probably have these traits that make them good friends.

Buzz60’s Susana Victoria Perez has more.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

putloveoniall

put a little love on medina in my eyes, niall is the most wonderful person with the most amazing qualities. it‘s so painful to see people hatin… https://t.co/FqEwypWSqa 3 days ago

bigbru33

Peter Brubaker @CoachBobbyMuuss @DemonDeacons Thank you for bringing these fine young men to WFU and mentoring them the way you ha… https://t.co/HNmylFaHYP 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.