Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

December 2019 Debates: Winners And Losers

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:33s - Published < > Embed
December 2019 Debates: Winners And Losers

December 2019 Debates: Winners And Losers

On Thursday, Politico and PBS held the 6th Democratic Presidential debate.

So, who won and who lost the debate?

Pete Buttigieg has been declared the big loser of the debate.

He was attacked by Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar.

Warren's attack on Buttigieg was muted when he accused her of having purity tests she couldn't pass.

Amy Klobuchar was declared the star and break out winner of the debate.

Analysts said Joe Biden held his own but did not justify his front-runner status.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TRUMP_2020_WINS

QUID PRO JOE!!! RT @THEVOICENY: The amount of US flags on stage at these debates are blinding. This alone should show America the @dnc are ANTI-AMERICAN.… 2 hours ago

THEVOICENY

TVNY The amount of US flags on stage at these debates are blinding. This alone should show America the @dnc are ANTI-A… https://t.co/fkZKQflw0g 2 hours ago

removalman123

Keith Evans Mary Anne Marsh: December Democratic debate’s winners and losers – (Hint: You may be surprised) https://t.co/RlitTHDODZ 2 hours ago

WPLyndaRobinson

Lynda Robinson The early debates were focused on Medicare-for-all, free college etc. But as the field has shrunk — and as Medicare… https://t.co/q8n7oLe8yb 3 hours ago

MediaModerated

The Moderated Media December Democratic debate’s winners and losers – (Hint: You may be surprised) | Fox News https://t.co/OAWmKHlXwy https://t.co/H7GrPe4eco 3 hours ago

rladdi1

Ricardo SMith Winners and losers from the December Democratic debate https://t.co/hRB5f6BmRT The big issue is that the best cand… https://t.co/egGBVAEjVD 3 hours ago

wwnrradio

WWNR Radio And then there were seven…The sixth Democratic debate in Los Angeles on Thursday night featured seven candidates ju… https://t.co/XHzffv12EW 4 hours ago

IShallResist

Clifford Clark https://t.co/IpAbB47Q8K Most seem to have Biden as the Winner tonight though I disagree with what he states about… https://t.co/Mmfj7bSDZG 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.