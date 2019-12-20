December 2019 Debates: Winners And Losers

On Thursday, Politico and PBS held the 6th Democratic Presidential debate.

So, who won and who lost the debate?

Pete Buttigieg has been declared the big loser of the debate.

He was attacked by Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar.

Warren's attack on Buttigieg was muted when he accused her of having purity tests she couldn't pass.

Amy Klobuchar was declared the star and break out winner of the debate.

Analysts said Joe Biden held his own but did not justify his front-runner status.