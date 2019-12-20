Global  

Unnao case: Former BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar gets life sentence | OneIndia News

FORMER BJP MLA KULDEEP SINGH SENGAR HAS BEEN AWARDED A LIFE SENTENCE FOR RAPING A WOMAN IN UNNAO IN 2017.

THE FOUR TIME EXPELLED MLA WILL REMAIN IN PRISON TO THE END OF HIS LIFE.

KULDEEP SENGAR HAS BEEN ALSO ORDERED TO DEPOSIT RS 25 LAKH WITHIN A MONTH; RS 10 LAKH OF WHICH WILL BE PAID AS COMPENSATION TO THE RAPE SURVIVOR.

