Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR, epicentre in Afghanistan | OneIndia News

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR, epicentre in Afghanistan | OneIndia News

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR, epicentre in Afghanistan | OneIndia News

EARTHQUAKE TREMORS FELT IN DELHI-NCR , EARTHQUAKE TREMORS FELT PARTS OF NORTH INDIA, EARTHQUAKE TREMORS FELT IN NORTH INDIA, EPICENTRE IN AFGHANISTAN, TREMORS FELT FROM TASHKENT TO DELHI AS 6.3 EARTHQUAKE JOLTS AFGHANISTAN
Tweets about this

SpotNews18_

Spot News 18 #earthquakeindelhi #earthquake #EarthquakePH Earthquake in Delhi NCR Earthquake Tremors Has Been Felt In Delhi NCR… https://t.co/Z6yHV2tsM7 3 minutes ago

RovshenChary

Rovshen RT @spectatorindex: BREAKING: Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi 11 minutes ago

Shankar63593242

Shankarnarayan Thanks god that there was no loss of life or property by the strong earth quake.. - https://t.co/M9Sx15YlFC 19 minutes ago

narenderjatt

Narinder pal singh RT @NayakRagini: Just felt the tremors, #earthquake in Delhi..Hope everyone fine..Pls take care ! 23 minutes ago

sastri6

S.G.SUBRAMANIYAM RT @DeccanChronicle: #Earthquake hits near Afghanistan, strong tremors felt in Delhi-NCR, J&K https://t.co/TUYJY0Xn0O 24 minutes ago

nono08_gogoi

Biswajit Gogoi (নন) RT @htTweets: #Earthquake tremors felt from Tashkent to Delhi Read more here: https://t.co/Zvr8LpiSCv https://t.co/KfibF7a6Sm 25 minutes ago

sunips

sunipa sen Earthquake felt in Delhi-NCR, strong tremors felt across North India https://t.co/TWQRpzB2Lp via @indiatoday 27 minutes ago

sastri6

S.G.SUBRAMANIYAM RT @Mpalawat: Strong #Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 in #hindukush region . Tremors felt in North India including #delhi and NCR. Nothing to w… 27 minutes ago

