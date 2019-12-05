Hill and Hill Financial

This morning i morgan hill is doing is from you and hill financial and art talking amount long-term care in eras and things you may not yet surprises along the way.

Course morgan things were doing always tell us a little bit about what we need to know when it comes t risk management planning for long-term you know what am will we do the work we do.

We talked about better retirement.

The routing fees for killers, which is called the load bearing wall and managing risk is one of shortly healthcare is a part of it, which is a separate topic, but long-term care problem that i've seen over the years is that people hear the word long- term care and immediately think well long-term care insurance.

Can afford it and they just completely ignore the topic.

The topic isn't going away.

And there's more to it than the insurance right absolutely folk for selfish a little longer.

My mom ruth ruth hill will be 85 in february my mother-in-law miriam.

Mimi will be 85 in january.

Their moms were darn near 100 and so folks are just living longer and what we've seen is there's about a 70% likelihood based on medical advances, people are living letters that folks are gonna need help at some stage with with what's called a tiffany's of daily living homage the non- fun stuff about bathing and dressing in eating and mobility and we have to figure out you know how you deal with the fact 70% of can have an issue, it's a pretty expensive proposition.

I can be as much as a quarter million dollars a person laugh somewhere between 3 to 5 years and too often people think like us if i can afford this insurance i'm on my own in the ignore it and there are other options and a lot of times in my mind and currently i'm wrong, but we can avoid a decision.

We get to jan.

I was born in south texas.

I would to school.

Oklahoma had family in kansas.

One thing we didn't do is debat tornadoes are just a part of it.

I got family lives in florida.

They don't bicker about what hurricanes are can happen on fortunately or unfortunately forcefully were living longer.

Unfortunately, most of us haven't really thought through plan because first of all, we don't know the options but second, it's not a fun topic that people want to think about.

She retirement getting to it is, getting ready to go to destroy you.

We talked about your baby and of the breathless anticipation of disney.

I always when i travel to and from orlando used to live there, it's day five, that people have to think about is that while you were really exhausted.

The kids are fussy and sometimes retirement were so excited to get to it that we don't really think about the getting through it and so we were able to explore one.

What are the options and choices you have and what we've discovered there probably about 10 different way to deal with the issue versus i can afford long-term care insurance.

Therefore, i'm just out of luck.

Another option for little bit.

You just that there are more options than most people, inc.

About absolutely just coming at the common misconception on the it's a big one.

We talk about how family can be an option to get an is an essentially fun.

It's darn sure not fair that my career as a wa to but there are our folks.

We were if we have a probably 700+ families across the country to work with family here in georgia and tennessee were family is an option, this were my wife and i were helping out with her mother's will.

Sometimes i have people who have retired with fantastic pensions.

Multiple pensions they can pay for themselves and their perfectly fine to pay for themselves out of their cash flow or perhaps their assets will some people use their home with the savior.

I can't live in this anymore.

I sell the home and use that to pay for the bills.

There are some other insurance products that we have seen that basically it's life insurance that you ca convert to pay for care.

Instead of waiting until you pass away.

You can use that value while you're eating it.

And so the ke is it there's about a 70% chance and i think it's great that folks are living longer.

Let's have the conversation, even if it's not a lot of fun and then let's just explore the options and make sure that whatever options let's for the families needs and desires rather than were just ignoring something and hoping it doesn't happen often with fines folks get into trouble and he can really punch a hole in their retirement plan.

If they haven' thought it through, so we encourage that conversation.

Let's stop avoiding the topic absolutely would necessarily encourage her on christmas or the holidays and a certified yeah but had a conversation thi is due, i have a plan that really it's all about having th peace of mind of knowing that that area of your retirement is really covered and that you know your okay are speaking about in a couple weeks.

You have a retirement workshop where i'm sure this will come up in conversation to have israel and january 14 and 15th what to do to visit this workshop and actually you can call her numbe 4238 15th what to do to visit this workshop and actually you can call her number 423855423- 855-0270 believe it's on the screen.

And if you would like to attend and get some more information call we got staff member standing by and again it's always a nice fun crowd that will show up.

It's at the root chris right there on shallowford road in the embassy suites hotel and just a great time to get more education so the delivery compared to get to retirement have also recently started pressing when you're working with