Snow Creek ready to open

Opening day... &lt;&lt;(nat sound)tubing...skiing... you name it..(nat sound)snow creek gives families an opportunity to spend a day in the snow..."it's just a fun place to be in the winter months.")even if mother nature isn't providing the snow..

(sot, darin pond: "we've got 60 plus snow guns that we make snow with.")(sot, darin pond: "definitely takes a lot of crew, working back here to get ready for tomorrow.")and it's been a week-long, around the clock effort to make sure... the slopes are ready for friday...(sot, darin pond: "puts just a ton of snow out there so we've got fantastic conditions for opening day.") don't worry...if the sun's out and the temperatures warm up... snow creek..will still be full of snow..(sot, darin pond: "that is just ideal conditions and the snow will hold up just nice.

We groom it all out and at night, it will go back below freezing and set back up again.")big or small... everyone can enjoy the snow (sot, darin pond: "it's really hard to come here and not have a good time whether people are tubing, skiing, or skateboarding.")(nat sound) chris roushkq2 news>> snow creek opens tomorrow at 3:30...




