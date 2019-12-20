2019 #WCBI Early Signing Day Recap

A very busy early signing period for our area athletes... all the work, all the recruitment, all came down to this....signing where you'll spend the next few years of your life for a pair of former louisville wildcats...oxfor d will be there new home safety daylen gill and defensive back lakevias daniel signing with ole miss football "i played with ke at jones.

We both talked about playing with each other at a 4 year and playing with ashanti again, i can't wait."

"i always felt at home.

It was an opportunity and i just took the chance.

They always checked in on me.

Made sure my family was ok.

With it being a closer school and my family coming to see me play, i took the opportunity and ran with it.

I'm happy and just want to thank god for the opportunity to play ball."

Both gill and daniel will be midyear enrollees at ole miss one of the top recruits in our are...oxford 4- star tight end jj pegues officially chooses auburn over ole miss and alabama.... while it came down to down to three sec programs...pegu es says war eagle was the front runner for some time.... "coach malzahn called me yesterday and he was telling me the same thing.

He never switched nothing up.

I just felt so comfortable.

I knew they were in the lead for awhile.

It's just the other schools that wanted me to play i wasn't for sure where they wanted me to play.

Then ole miss bringing a new coach in that really moved them out the way."

Pegues says the tigers plan to continue using him in the same fashion he was at oxford.

Houston hilltopper offensive lineman calvin mcmillian stays true to his committment, signing with mississippi state the 3-star lineman says he grew up a bulldog fan, and staying in the maroon and white is a dream come true "today means a lot.

I get to sign with my family.

I actually been wanting to be a bulldog since i was little, and i'm just happy that i finally get the chance to sign with my dream team."

A pair of heritage a pair of heritage academy patriots sign to join division one programs... the state's top ranked offensive lineman eli acker keeps his committment, signing with ole miss to join the rebels and wide receiver jared long signs with central arkansas... acker says his meeting with new head coach lane kiffin sealed his decision, and for long....he's been thinking of this day for quite some time "this past weekend i got to sit down with coach kiffin, coach clements, and coach lebby, the new offensive coordinator and o-line coach.

They just had a great message of what the future will be like and it was good, i liked it."

"it's a dream come true.

I've been wanting to play college football since i was a kid.

Since i could run, walk, crawl.

I remember i used to come home fresh off the bus, put my bookbag down and go play football, run with a football, and run up and down the field until nighttime.

To fast forward to my senior year, to be signing with a d1 college, it's amazing."

The talented former west point and emcc pair jason brownlee and terence cherry make it official...they're heading to hattiesburg.... the pair signing with southern miss.... brownlee and cherry say they're ready to showcase their abilities on the division one level "it's a better opportunity for me to go down there and ball out my 2 seasons.

I only got 2 years left to play.

I feel like they have the best quarterback in the conference who can get me the ball."

"they make me feel comfortable there.

It's close to home.

I feel the atmosphere.

I love the atmosphere in southern.

I feel like it's a good place for me to be.

Southern miss to the top!!"

Pickens county star jah-marien latham signs to join the alabama crimson tide.... the 4-star defensive tackle had 27 tackles for loss and 8 sacks in 2019....leading pickens county to the state semifinals latham choosing the crimson tide over ole miss, south carolina and tennessee