#MyMorning: Dec. 20, 2019

#MyMorning: Dec. 20, 2019

#MyMorning: Dec. 20, 2019

We want to see what your Christmas tree looks like (1:46).

WCCO This Morning -- Dec.

20, 2019
Tweets about this

sshiraass

shiraashuib RT @carolbauer320: -1 Windchill in Graceville MN- cold but amazing prairie sunsets 🎶@BobVanDillen @AMHQ @weatherchannel @WeatherNation @Jen… 1 hour ago

katyvernonmusic

Katy Vernon ❤️ Love these vintage little Elf ladies. Brought back from my husbands childhood home to be added to our tree .… https://t.co/dfksfj5GdX 2 hours ago

DecolonialBlack

William Jamal Richardson There's no amount of tiredness that can't be beat by a Red Bull and some Jersey club ish playing at full blast 😂 #MyMorning 2 hours ago

SCOBOY1

Scott David My grinch tree. #MyMorning https://t.co/ar26RymyVe 3 hours ago

WCCO

WCCO - CBS Minnesota RT @KimJohnsonWCCO: We want to see your Christmas decorations! Here’s my tree. We’ll share yours on @WCCO This Morning. #MyMorning https://… 3 hours ago

KimJohnsonWCCO

Kim Johnson We want to see your Christmas decorations! Here’s my tree. We’ll share yours on @WCCO This Morning. #MyMorning https://t.co/4it3QyEREU 3 hours ago

LeighKendraS

LeighKendra @WCCO Jane is so excited for the holidays! #mymorning https://t.co/7Gae1GMWZF 3 hours ago

bbzelda

Becki Batterson A few gingerbread houses from our annual daycare Christmas party. #MyMorning #30years https://t.co/G9WVyEO8Op 4 hours ago

