Pelosi Power Play Could Hand Trump A Win

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to stall President Donald Trump's impeachment trial.

Business Insider says Republicans will likely portray the move as another example of obstructionism and gridlock.

They could also show that the move is a sign that Democratic Washington elites hate President Trump.

Polls show that Republican attacks on the Democrat impeachment strategy as a waste of time may be working.

FireHouse Strategies took a poll on December 3 poll.

The poll shows that many voters in swing states like Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin oppose the process.