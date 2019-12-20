Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

World’s Tiniest Gingerbread House – Resting On Top Of A Snowman

Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 01:07s - Published < > Embed
World’s Tiniest Gingerbread House – Resting On Top Of A Snowman

World’s Tiniest Gingerbread House – Resting On Top Of A Snowman

A scientist has made the world’s tiniest gingerbread house resting on top of a snowman’s head.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

16WAPTNews

16 WAPT News World's tiniest gingerbread house is smaller than a human hair https://t.co/EveAh8VHMY https://t.co/glXo7GGMjM 24 seconds ago

KMPHFOX26

FOX26 News One researcher in Canada created what is thought to be the world's tiniest gingerbread house, according to a report… https://t.co/ZRAR1JeRWq 16 minutes ago

fiweh

FiWEH Life Check out the world's tiniest gingerbread house — and you'll never guess what it's on top of - FiWEH Life -… https://t.co/TrROhkUid5 28 minutes ago

FOX42KPTM

FOX 42 KPTM A Canadian researcher has created the world's tiniest gingerbread house. https://t.co/SL9XJYOAte https://t.co/1uK2uOS8tr 46 minutes ago

MckayLois

Lois RT @jenkew: Check out the world's tiniest gingerbread house — and you'll never guess what it's on top of | CBC News https://t.co/Dwid25FvY5 47 minutes ago

paoogala

Paula Sheppard Check out the world's tiniest gingerbread house — and you'll never guess what it's on top of | CBC News https://t.co/FZgmdDYfig 1 hour ago

charleneadrie

Charlene RT @CNN: This could be the world's tiniest gingerbread house — just 1/10th of a hair in length https://t.co/oXZ5VL2O97 https://t.co/fHaBaed… 1 hour ago

w_peterson

Wade Peterson A Canadian researcher built what might be the world's tiniest gingerbread house -- just 1/10th of a hair in length… https://t.co/Roz4MYu4Uo 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.