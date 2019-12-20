Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Julian Edelman On Patriots-Bills: 'This Is A Big-Time Game'

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 00:41s - Published < > Embed
Julian Edelman On Patriots-Bills: 'This Is A Big-Time Game'

Julian Edelman On Patriots-Bills: 'This Is A Big-Time Game'

New England receiver Julian Edelman is expecting a playoff feel to Saturday's Patriots-Bills clash at Gillette Stadium, and spoke about the team's urgency as they look to clinch their division and inch closer to a first-round bye.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CSNews2019

NFL News Julian Edelman injury: Patriots receiver expected to play Saturday vs. Buffalo Bills - National Football League New… https://t.co/KAnr9Haw8N 51 seconds ago

NFL_FootballFan

Morey Schapira Patriots' Julian Edelman expected to play against Bills https://t.co/FgUE9RKHJ1 2 minutes ago

JCWHelmkamp

Jon Helmkamp🖋🏈 RT @RapSheet: From @gmfb: #Patriots WR Julian Edelman (knee, shoulder) is listed as questionable for the game against the #Bills, but he's… 8 minutes ago

PatsFansDallas

New England Patriots Fans of Dallas RT @NBCBostonCraig: Julian Edelman is hoping for a wild crowd on Saturday @GilletteStadium as the #Patriots host the #Bills. Edelman: "I'm… 11 minutes ago

PatsFans_News

Patriots News Feed 98.5 The Sports Hub: Rapoport has an encouraging update on Julian Edelman's injury status - https://t.co/PwrdJ7EnyK 44 minutes ago

PatsMemdotcom

R Woodbeck RT @985TheSportsHub: Ian Rapoport has an encouraging update on Julian Edelman's injury status: https://t.co/cuZFn2sZTO 1 hour ago

985TheSportsHub

98.5 The Sports Hub Ian Rapoport has an encouraging update on Julian Edelman's injury status: https://t.co/cuZFn2sZTO 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.