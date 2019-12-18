First Starliner crew capsule test flight launches at Cape Canaveral

Boeing's new Starliner capsule is rocketing toward the International Space Station on its first test flight.

Friday's liftoff from Cape Canaveral, Florida, marks the start of a crucial dress rehearsal for next year's inaugural launch with astronauts.

The Starliner carries Christmas treats and presents for the six station residents and a mannequin named Rosie in the commander's seat.