Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

First Starliner crew capsule test flight launches at Cape Canaveral

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 04:53s - Published < > Embed
First Starliner crew capsule test flight launches at Cape Canaveral

First Starliner crew capsule test flight launches at Cape Canaveral

Boeing's new Starliner capsule is rocketing toward the International Space Station on its first test flight.

Friday's liftoff from Cape Canaveral, Florida, marks the start of a crucial dress rehearsal for next year's inaugural launch with astronauts.

The Starliner carries Christmas treats and presents for the six station residents and a mannequin named Rosie in the commander's seat.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Boeing’s Starliner crew capsule launches on 1st space flight

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Boeing’s new Starliner capsule rocketed toward the International...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •CBC.caWorldNewsFOXNews.comNPR


Amid 737 Max crisis, Boeing faces a key test of its spacecraft designed to fly NASA’s astronauts

Boeing's Starliner space capsule is scheduled to make its first flight Friday from Cape Canaveral,...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Citywide45

Richard Louis RT @6abc: Boeing's new Starliner capsule ran into trouble and went off course in orbit minutes after blasting off Friday on its first test… 3 minutes ago

6abc

Action News on 6abc Boeing's new Starliner capsule ran into trouble and went off course in orbit minutes after blasting off Friday on i… https://t.co/wYdWH6MCCP 4 minutes ago

AamyJames

Amy James Boeing’s Starliner crew spacecraft won’t dock with Space Station as planned after missing target orbit: Boeing’s St… https://t.co/rxo6BwXApH 5 minutes ago

NBCMontana

NBC Montana Boeing's new Starliner capsule rocketed toward the International Space Station on its first test flight Friday, a c… https://t.co/yeDPIHqK0L 10 minutes ago

Spaceolizer

Space Trends Boeing's Starliner crew capsule completes first test flight to International Space Station https://t.co/Boildg1UKA https://t.co/4SH421Shej 28 minutes ago

Laughinginstead

WhatWhyWhenHow?? Sounds about right. The taxi driver took the longest route. "Boeing's Starliner crew capsule will not dock with IS… https://t.co/SvcFY9NnbM 36 minutes ago

kentpg

Paul Kent Boeing's Starliner launch malfunctions en route to International Space Station https://t.co/Rrwr9u1LrA 38 minutes ago

RachelH_SEO

Rachel Daniel Astronauts won’t be getting their Christmas gifts this year ☹️- Boeing’s Starliner will not reach space station aft… https://t.co/GBg5zd8wbC 48 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Boeing's Starliner crew capsule runs into problems [Video]Boeing's Starliner crew capsule runs into problems

Boeing's new Starliner crew capsule has run into problems on its first test flight, a crucial dress rehearsal for next year's inaugural launch with astronauts. The Starliner carried Christmas treats..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published

Boeing's Starliner crew capsule to launch for the first time Friday [Video]Boeing's Starliner crew capsule to launch for the first time Friday

Boeing's Starliner crew capsule to launch for the first time Friday

Credit: WESH     Duration: 02:19Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.