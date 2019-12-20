Public Review| Salman Khan back in Chulbul form

Santoshlimbu RT @bollywood_life: Dabangg 3 public review: Fans are bowled over by Salman Khan's 'Dhaasu' entry #Dabangg3 #KicchaSudeep #SaieeManjrekar… 2 minutes ago

Mirror Now .@SakshmaSr: PUBLIC REACTS, WATCH REVIEW NOW! Salman Khan’s #Dabangg3 in cinemas now! @BeingSalmanKhan… https://t.co/bfIvQFa0kv 33 minutes ago

VEBLR #Dabangg3Reviews ✨🍿🎬 : #SalmanKhan #SonakshiSinha & #SaieeManjrekar's film is off to a flying start #Dabangg3Day… https://t.co/dr3dOFWijR 1 hour ago

Akki RT @MumbaiMirror: #Dabangg3Review: The film opened with mixed reviews at cinema halls! @sonakshisinha @BeingSalmanKhan @saieemmanjrekar #… 1 hour ago

devil pankaj RT @LaaluMakhija: @kamaalrkhan It's a Salman Khan movie.... Review doesn't Matter at all and Public Report is Excellent so it will definite… 1 hour ago