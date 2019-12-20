Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Public Review| Salman Khan back in Chulbul form

Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:52s - Published < > Embed
Public Review| Salman Khan back in Chulbul form

Public Review| Salman Khan back in Chulbul form

Superstar Salman Khan is back as the "policewala gunda" Chulbul Pandey in "Dabangg 3".
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

juman393

Black Alien RT @MirrorNow: .@SakshmaSr: PUBLIC REACTS, WATCH REVIEW NOW! Salman Khan’s #Dabangg3 in cinemas now! @BeingSalmanKhan @arbaazSkhan @sonak… 16 seconds ago

Santosh42873503

Santoshlimbu RT @bollywood_life: Dabangg 3 public review: Fans are bowled over by Salman Khan's 'Dhaasu' entry #Dabangg3 #KicchaSudeep #SaieeManjrekar… 2 minutes ago

MirrorNow

Mirror Now .@SakshmaSr: PUBLIC REACTS, WATCH REVIEW NOW! Salman Khan’s #Dabangg3 in cinemas now! @BeingSalmanKhan… https://t.co/bfIvQFa0kv 33 minutes ago

VeblrOfficial

VEBLR #Dabangg3Reviews ✨🍿🎬 : #SalmanKhan #SonakshiSinha & #SaieeManjrekar's film is off to a flying start #Dabangg3Day… https://t.co/dr3dOFWijR 1 hour ago

pawansinghcho10

Akki RT @MumbaiMirror: #Dabangg3Review: The film opened with mixed reviews at cinema halls! @sonakshisinha @BeingSalmanKhan @saieemmanjrekar #… 1 hour ago

devilpankaj14

devil pankaj RT @LaaluMakhija: @kamaalrkhan It's a Salman Khan movie.... Review doesn't Matter at all and Public Report is Excellent so it will definite… 1 hour ago

KumarPraful786

Kumar Ashu SALMAN KHAN should be jailed for making***films like #Dabangg3 . Public r getting tortured n suffering from head… https://t.co/ZZAHuMdxwj 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.