Yellow flood warnings issued for Essex, UK as roads turn into rivers

Martin RT @TMBC_Kent: You may have noticed it's a bit wet out there today. @EnvAgency has issued yellow weather warnings across Kent and flood ale… 4 hours ago

Tonbridge-Malling BC You may have noticed it's a bit wet out there today. @EnvAgency has issued yellow weather warnings across Kent and… https://t.co/zXGfVIpnn2 6 hours ago

WeGo Minibuses Perth RT @PerthKinPolice: WEATHER AND FLOOD WARNINGS The Met Office have issued a yellow warning for heavy rainfall tonight for the Tayside area… 16 hours ago

Tony Payne RT @BBCRadioSolent: ⚠️ A safety warning's been issued by #Dorset's police and fire services with further heavy rain and flooding forecast.… 21 hours ago

BBC Radio Solent ⚠️ A safety warning's been issued by #Dorset's police and fire services with further heavy rain and flooding foreca… https://t.co/DUSJQJPKjU 23 hours ago

Perth & Kinross Police WEATHER AND FLOOD WARNINGS The Met Office have issued a yellow warning for heavy rainfall tonight for the Tayside… https://t.co/Q48tdmzXM5 1 day ago

Tayside Police WEATHER AND FLOOD WARNINGS The Met Office have issued a yellow warning for heavy rainfall tonight for the Tayside… https://t.co/2EL1kVG3Vf 1 day ago