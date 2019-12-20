Donald Glover Wanted to Keep Baby Yoda a Secret
Donald Glover Wanted to
Keep Baby Yoda a Secret.
Glover may be the one to blame for the lack of
Baby Yoda merchandise during the holidays.
.
Baby Yoda, also known as 'The Child,'
has become a viral sensation.
Since appearing on the Disney Plus show, 'The Mandalorian.'.
Director Jon Favreau, creator of 'The Mandalorian,'
recently revealed that Glover inspired him
to keep the character a secret.
We were talking about music and pop culture and he was saying that what people really like now is to be surprised, because it doesn't
happen that much.
, Jon Favreau, via 'The Hollywood Reporter'.
Just putting it out there spurred a conversation that would become more viral and bring more genuine attention than any marketing.
, Jon Favreau, via 'The Hollywood Reporter'.
By not releasing any toys of the
character before the Disney Plus
show began, Favreau was able to
avoid spoiling the series