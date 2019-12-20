Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Donald Glover Wanted to Keep Baby Yoda a Secret

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:04s - Published < > Embed
Donald Glover Wanted to Keep Baby Yoda a Secret

Donald Glover Wanted to Keep Baby Yoda a Secret

Donald Glover Wanted to Keep Baby Yoda a Secret.

Glover may be the one to blame for the lack of Baby Yoda merchandise during the holidays.

.

Baby Yoda, also known as 'The Child,' has become a viral sensation.

Since appearing on the Disney Plus show, 'The Mandalorian.'.

Director Jon Favreau, creator of 'The Mandalorian,' recently revealed that Glover inspired him to keep the character a secret.

We were talking about music and pop culture and he was saying that what people really like now is to be surprised, because it doesn't happen that much.

, Jon Favreau, via 'The Hollywood Reporter'.

Just putting it out there spurred a conversation that would become more viral and bring more genuine attention than any marketing.

, Jon Favreau, via 'The Hollywood Reporter'.

By not releasing any toys of the character before the Disney Plus show began, Favreau was able to avoid spoiling the series
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.