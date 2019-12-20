Donald Glover Wanted to Keep Baby Yoda a Secret

Glover may be the one to blame for the lack of Baby Yoda merchandise during the holidays.

Baby Yoda, also known as 'The Child,' has become a viral sensation.

Since appearing on the Disney Plus show, 'The Mandalorian.'.

Director Jon Favreau, creator of 'The Mandalorian,' recently revealed that Glover inspired him to keep the character a secret.

We were talking about music and pop culture and he was saying that what people really like now is to be surprised, because it doesn't happen that much.

, Jon Favreau, via 'The Hollywood Reporter'.

Just putting it out there spurred a conversation that would become more viral and bring more genuine attention than any marketing.

, Jon Favreau, via 'The Hollywood Reporter'.

By not releasing any toys of the character before the Disney Plus show began, Favreau was able to avoid spoiling the series